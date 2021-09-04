Family confirms identity of victim in Scranton blaze

The huge fire started Thursday afternoon and quickly destroyed the house on Amherst Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As fire investigators worked on Friday to determine the cause of a huge fire in Scranton, family members have confirmed that Paul Sekelsky, 48, was unable to escape the blaze.

The coroner said he died from smoke inhalation and injuries from the fire.

Sekelsky lived in the home with his wife and her mother, according to family members.

The fire started in a home in the 1400 block of Amherst Street before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

There were reports of an explosion when the fire started, but investigators have not determined the cause.