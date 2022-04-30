Family arts festival held in Scranton

The Pine Brook Family Arts Festival was held at John Adams Elementary School in Scranton Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A school playground in Scranton played host to an arts and culture festival Saturday afternoon.

It was the inaugural Pine Brook Family Arts Festival organized by United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA and the Lackawanna County Department of Arts and Culture.

The event is part of UNC's 'pine brook neighborhood revitalization plan'.

Between balloon animals, face painting, performances, and free ice cream there was something for kids of all ages at John Adams Elementary School.

"The weather worked out so good. The response from the community, local businesses, and partner organizations was overwhelmingly joyful. People just wanted to help. They were like, 'how can we help, how can we get involved, what do you need?' said Holly Yorkonis, United Neighborhood Centers.

"Well my mom saw this and she thought maybe it'd be fun so we came here and we're having a really fun blast," said Maya Flores, Scranton.

Based on Saturday's turnout the plan is to have this event every year in Scranton.