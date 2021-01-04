Families owed reimbursement for funerals

Families that lost a loved one due to COVID-19 could receive reimbursement for funeral costs.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Maureen Williamson lost her husband Lew to COVID-19 just after Christmas.

The Williamsons are among more than half a million families in the United States the had to bury a loved one who died from COVID-19.

Now, the federal government is set to start reimbursing funeral expenses for many of those families.

Maureen plans to apply.

"I have all of the information from the funeral director and I'm going to resubmit and get that reimbursed. I mean, it's a little bit extra money in our pocket. Never expected to have something like this happen," says Williamson.

"There's no silver lining to anyone passing away, but at least a little relief from FEMA, it absolutely does help," said Kevin Kearney of Kearney Funeral Homes.

Kearney says the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will soon set up an online portal for families to apply for funeral reimbursement for services held from January 20th of 2020 and on.

A 28-year-old Scranton firefighter was laid to rest in January after a battle with COVID-19. His and thousands more local families planned funerals this past year, and under the federal program, they could receive up to $9,000 in reimbursement.

Kearney says his funeral home alone did 67 services for individuals who died of the virus.

"There were literally times where within an hour, four and five people were passing away. And the worst part about this, and this is what we were talking about before, we were doing our best to really honor someone's life under tough restrictions. It was a challenge, not on our end necessarily but for the families. And my heart breaks for each and every one of them."

Maureen Williamson still lives with her loss every day and always will, but she says the financial help is some acknowledgment of the loss so many families are feeling.