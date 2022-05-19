Families flock to Olyphant for Third Thursday

Downtown was filled with families checking out small businesses and enjoying an art walk.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Third Thursday festivities in the Queen City of Lackawanna County.

Downtown Olyphant was filled with families checking out small businesses and enjoying an art walk.

Shoppers were also able to check out 21 Adirondack chairs scattered throughout the borough.

The chairs were designed by local artists and will be available for auction.

All the money raised from the auction will benefit the Freedom Fighter Veterans Memorial Park in Olyphant.

"Some as young as eight years old, we have 8-year-old artist, we have a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old," said Kim Onda Atkinson, Chairperson, Freedom Fighter Veterans Memorial Park. "I think some of them are exceptional. They should bring a nice price at the end of the bid.>

If you'd like to bid on one of the artistic chairs, you can do so online. Please click here.