Dwight Schrute returns to Scranton in the form of a new mural being painted on a shop wall.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A familiar face now graces the side of a building along Capouse Avenue.

The mural featuring Dwight Schrute from "The Office" is being painted on the side of "On and On Marketplace," a vintage shop.

The owner is having the artist paint the mural to simply brighten up the building.