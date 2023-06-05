Fallen Marine honored in Scranton

The late Marine Lance Corporal Larry Johnson was recognized for his service with an award Monday night at Scranton High School.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One of two Scrantonians killed in Afghanistan was recognized for his service Monday night at his alma mater.

Marine Lance Corporal Larry Johnson graduated from Scranton High School and was 19 years old when he was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

His mother, Johanna Johnson, and stepfather Jeff Whitney were presented with an award for his service at the high school Monday night.

There is a memorial inside Scranton High School for students to be reminded of Corporal Johnson's service and sacrifice.