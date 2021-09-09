Fallen deputy honored on Lackawanna County's Courthouse Square

Dep. Samuel Evans is the last and only member of the Lackawanna County's Sheriff's Department to die in the line of duty, 100 years ago.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Sheriff's Department proved Thursday that fallen officers are never forgotten, even a century later.

With the song "Amazing Grace" echoing throughout Courthouse Square in Scranton, a new name was revealed on the outside of the fountain: Deputy Samuel Evans, the last and only member of the Lackawanna County's Sheriff's Department to die in the line of duty.

Dedicating the fountain outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse to Deputy Sheriff Samuel Evans, the sheriff department’s only line of duty death. He was killed in 100 years ago today. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/NQ3tJ3yQp6 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) September 9, 2021

It's a story that's 100 years old but one that granddaughter Kathleen O'Boyle was told countless times by her mother and grandmother.

"All the time. it Defined their lives. I mean, it was trauma, absolute trauma, to lose your husband. And it was a big deal to actually murder a law enforcement officer was huge, and unfortunately today it's not. It's too commonplace," said O'Boyle.

On this day in 1921, Deputy Evans went to a vacant farm in Newton Township to investigate a report from the homeowner that it was being used to make whiskey, which was illegal at the time.

"Deputy Evans, the first one in the home, was shot and killed instantly by Homer Ross, son of the homeowner," said Dep. Robert Moore.

The idea for the memorial came from the deputies themselves after meeting O'Boyle in Scranton a few years ago and hearing the story of her grandfather.

"It means a lot for us to let them know that we still care. Even though it's been 100 years, we still care, and we're going to make sure that Dep. Evans is never forgotten for all that he has done for the citizens of the county and for the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office," said Dep. Joe George.

The members of the sheriff's department may not have known Dep. Evans, but they say he has a permanent space in the hearts of every person who wears this uniform.

This is now officially called the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office Memorial Fountain