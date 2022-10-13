Fall Fest held in Carbondale

There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest.

It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus.

There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway.

Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from the farmer's market.

"We are seeing a bigger turnout of people who are coming to shop here because the prices are a little bit lower than what you'd typically find in the grocery store," said Emily Arcaro, UNC Carbondale Program Coordinator.

And even though the days are getting colder, the farmers market is here to stay, it will move indoors at UNC's Carbondale location.