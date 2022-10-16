Fall Fest at Roba Family Farms in North Abington Township welcomed people throughout Lackawanna County to celebrate the peak of fall foliage.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Since mid-September, Roba's has opened its gates to give kids and adults different ways to experience autumn in NEPA, something they always do during the fall season.

With over 30 attractions to enjoy, Roba's says it has activities for family members of all ages.

"Gem mining, you can find pumpkins, there's corn mazes, there's shows, there's a whole bunch of stuff you can do here, and you'll never run dry because each year it's something different," said Ethan Payne, Long Pond.

Fall Fest will continue every weekend from now till the end of October.