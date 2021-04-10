Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours

All of the apps went down Monday around noon and didn't come back online until almost 7 p.m. Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you couldn't access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp Monday, you weren't the only one.

The worldwide outage that affected billions started around noon on Monday.

So, how were people feeling about the outage? Newswatch 16 took to Scranton to find out.

"I'm supposed to be on social media actively, but it's down, and I don't know what to. I'm so lost. I'm walking with no destination. I don't know where to go. I'm making circles," said Yousif Almomen, Nanticoke.

Some even thought the app was being faulty.

"My first initial reaction was the wifi here is bad. No way is Instagram down. All of me and friends at the lunch table were all refreshing to see if it would come up, but it wasn't, so eventually, we were like Instagrams down and put it away," said Marco Colasurdo, University of Scranton.

Others who use the platforms as a means of advertising the outage posed challenges.

"It affects me in the way that it's inconvenient because I'm supposed to promote my music and my merchandise, so it definitely has that negative aspect," said James Barrett, Clarks Summit.

Other social media sites, like Twitter, benefitted from the outage. Twitter, even noticing it, tweeting out, "hello literally everyone."

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

"I think I was able to look at a lot of other different apps and use different forms of social media to learn things. Whereas normally I'd get all my information from Instagram,' said Anthony Rizzi, a student at the University of Scranton.

All three platforms came back online nearly six hours later.

Those we spoke with say the outage shows just how much the world has become dependent on social media.

"I went on Instagram not remembering that it wasn't on. It just showed me how many times I go on Instagram every day, and I probably should take that back and not go on as often," said Rizzi.

"I feel relieved. Finally, get to see everything I missed in the morning and afternoon just always updating, so probably going to go on after this," said Colasurdo.