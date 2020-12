Scranton police say the case is under investigation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say an explosion of some sort is the cause of a fire in Lackawanna County.

Scranton police and the city's bomb unit were called to a home on Wyoming Avenue around 9 p.m.

The owner told police he was sitting inside when he heard an explosion.

That sparked a small fire on the front porch.

