JESSUP, Pa. — An explosion leveled a garage in Lackawanna County on Friday afternoon.

The explosion happened around 3:00 p.m. at a home on McDermott Street in Jessup.

Officials on scene say a possible propane leak caused the explosion.

The homeowner suffered burns and was sent to a local hospital.

The home was not damaged.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation in Lackawanna County.