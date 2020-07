The northbound ramp will be closed until 5 a.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A traffic note for drivers on Interstate 81 in Scranton.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shut down the northbound exit ramp for the Central Scranton Expressway from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

That's exit 185.

Contractors need to do some work on the bridge above the exit ramp.