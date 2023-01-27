Event space opens in former car dealership in Scott Township

It's a new gathering place in Lackawanna County, where the possibilities are pretty much endless.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — What used to be a car dealership in Scott Township is now a place for whatever you want it to be.

"We really want to cater to the community," said event coordinator Sarah Schwarztrauber.

It's called "Village Venu," and the staff wants to hear your suggestions for what events happen here.

So far, the space has played host to things like art workshops, live music performances, and beer and wine tastings.

"In this small, rural community, we're lacking places like this. There's not a whole lot to do in the area, so a place like this where you can literally plan and do anything is great," Schwarztrauber said.

It's also good news for small business owners, especially those without a physical storefront that operate mostly online.

Brittany Kaetzel owns Insomnia Candles & Homemade Products and hosts candle-making workshops here.

"Not only does it bring in some of our regular customers and stuff like that, but it brings in new ones, and it gives the experience of what it really takes to make a candle and what you get out of it as a reward at the end of the day."

Endless Mountain Axe Throwing has even posted up shop here for the colder months. It's a mobile business during the summer.

"It basically expands the entire year for us to be able to bring this new activity to the area," co-owner Cassie Wilkins said.

Rachel Knowlton is bringing her essential oil business to the space for some upcoming events.

"We're doing one for couples during the Valentine's event. You can come in and make a massage oil, throw some axes, have some wine, have a really good time. And then we also have one in March planned for a 'Mommy and Me' or 'Dad and Me,' whoever wants to come with their children. They're going to be making homemade playdough."

Laura Long, the owner, wants Village Venu to be a place where artists can come together to show off their work.

"This is an interactive space where you can come meet artisans, crafters, and actually engage and do some hands-on, trying some things yourself."

The space is also available for private parties.

"You can do baby showers, bridal showers. You could even do bachelor parties. We have the bar here, we have the axe throwing, it's like perfect," Schwarztrauber said.

Whatever the event, there's room for it here at the Village Venu.

You can find out more about upcoming events on their website or Facebook page. To book a private event, you can email them at info@villagevenu.com