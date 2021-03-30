Event helps family of fatal crash victim

DUNMORE, Pa. — Folks placed an order to help out a family who recently lost a loved one in Lackawanna County.
Nina's in Dunmore held an event on Monday night to raise money for the Purcell Family.
Patrick Purcell was killed in a car crash on the North Scranton Expressway earlier this month.
RELATED: One dead after Scranton crash
The 29-year-old from Scranton was a basketball coach and former player at Holy Cross High School.
Nina's Wing Bites and Pizza decided to help the family, who they also consider family.
"He was just a great guy. Every time you'd see him, he'd make sure he said hi to you. And he just made such a difference in the community, so we're hoping that we can help his family during these hard times for them," said Morgan Fetsock, an employee at Nina's.
The restaurant matched all tips made on Monday to help the Purcell family in Scranton.