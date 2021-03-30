Event helps family of fatal crash victim

Nina's in Dunmore raised money for the Purcell family on Monday night.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Folks placed an order to help out a family who recently lost a loved one in Lackawanna County.

Nina's in Dunmore held an event on Monday night to raise money for the Purcell Family.

Patrick Purcell was killed in a car crash on the North Scranton Expressway earlier this month.

The 29-year-old from Scranton was a basketball coach and former player at Holy Cross High School.

Nina's Wing Bites and Pizza decided to help the family, who they also consider family.

"He was just a great guy. Every time you'd see him, he'd make sure he said hi to you. And he just made such a difference in the community, so we're hoping that we can help his family during these hard times for them," said Morgan Fetsock, an employee at Nina's.