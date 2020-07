Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen will be serving hot meals again starting next week.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Evening meals will start again at next week at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton.

People in need can eat a hot meal at the kitchen or get it to go Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5 until 6.

Because of the pandemic, the kitchen cannot accept food or clothing donations.

But monetary donations are appreciated.