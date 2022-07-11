Esports to help kids in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna College's Esport Program spent the day at Bartari in downtown Scranton.
Students played video games live on Twitch to raise money for the Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville. The goal is to raise $5,000.
"So they get to come hang out, have some good food, be in a fun environment, play some arcade games, but ultimately they are earning money on stream and donating it to kids' health in the form of the extra life and the children's miracle network," said Teddy Delaney, Director of Esports at Lackawanna College.
All the change deposited into Bartari's arcade games was also donated to the cause in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.