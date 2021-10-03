Enjoying the weather at South Abington Community Park

We know all too well it is still a little too early to be here for good, but spring has certainly made an appearance this week.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There are still a few piles of snow left at South Abington Community Park, but after a few days of this warm, sunny weather, those piles are certainly dwindling down, and the amount of park visitors is picking up.

"It's so nice out; it's too nice to be cooped up inside," Jackie Yamialkowski of Taylor said.

Dozens of people spent part of their day at the park in Lackawanna County, walking, swinging, and playing.

"It's beautiful, the perfect sky. It's sunny, it's warm enough, so we're happy to be out," said Emily Gress, Clarks Summit.

Patty Sobel and her niece and nephew might have been having the most fun, flying a massive kite.

"We couldn't do this without good weather. We could only do this when it's nice and sunny, when it's bright outside, when there's a nice breeze. We can't wait for warmer weather," Sobel explained.

We know all too well that it is still a little too early for spring to be here for good, but Sobel says it is an almost perfect day to fly a kite.

"It could be a little bit breezier, but I think it's a pretty good wind. We just have to run a little bit more."

People we spoke with say the park is big enough and spread out enough to still feel safe.

"We love it. We always come to this park. It's so nice. It's clean. Families are around. Everyone is pretty respectful of each other's space, absolutely," Gress said. She was at the park with her one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Some people wore masks; others stuck with just their family. But everyone agreed that this is the place to be on a day like this.

"Everybody's watching their kids. Everybody's trying to stay apart. I feel very safe here," Yamialkowski said.