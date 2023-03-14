Enjoying the late-season storm in Lackawanna County

A March snowstorm may not be the most welcome sight for some, but Newswatch 16 found folks in the Abingtons enjoying everything the winter has to offer.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — It was a rare sight in Lackawanna County, and no, we do not mean snow in March. It typically does not matter what time of day or day of the week; the Abingtons are never as quiet as it was Tuesday afternoon. It seemed like the only people out and about were the people who had to be. And those people certainly did not mind.

"I work for Arendt's Outdoor Services, so shoveling the walk here at NBT. Our guys have been out since 3 a.m. We'll probably be out until 10 o'clock tonight," said Jason Hart.

After such a snowless winter season, Hart was more than happy to spend the day clearing the parking lots and sidewalks for all the landscaping company's customers. He says if you keep moving, it's not that cold.

"Came out and scouted at 2 a.m., there was nothing. It was all wet. Now, it's been steady, probably quarter inch to a half inch an hour for the last five hours," he said.

But for others, a snow day means some work and even more play. Julia Kopko and her 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters are loving this late-season storm.

"We're just trying to shovel while the girls play. They're very lively, so they're having a good time out here, tiring them out before nap time," she said.

Of course, that is a plus for mom; all the more reason to enjoy March snow.

"I feel like that usually happens in March. We have to get one more in before springtime," she said.

At South Abington Park, Mel Wolk and his dog Mr. Chips enjoyed everything their favorite season has to offer.

"Taking a nice walk. He has a mission every morning, so we completed the mission, and now we're going back, and I'm going on my computer, and I'm going to send something in to PhotoLink," he said. "It's a little windy, but so what? He doesn't mind it; I don't mind it. I love winter, especially winter photography. It's nice, it's challenging, and the sights are beautiful."

It might be wishful thinking since he loves the snow, but Wolk does not think winter is over just yet.

"I think we're going to have one more. I predicted this one, so I think we're going to have another storm somewhere between the 20th and 25th," he said.

We will just have to check in with Wolk over the next two weeks to see if his prediction was right.

And if this weather is not for you, the best part of March snow is we have 50s in the forecast for the same week as the storm.

