It's all about saying thanks to local workers and volunteers during a nationwide health crisis.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — They're on the front lines of this pandemic working in emergency medical services: paramedics, EMTs, nurses, and more.

They are paid workers and volunteers.

"I enjoy it. It's something I started when I was in my teens, and it's a brotherhood, it's a good networking relationship. I've met a lot of people in the state and across the country doing it, and it's just something I enjoy, giving back to the community and helping where you can," said Jeff Reese, a Chinchilla EMT and Assistant Director of EMS.

This week marks the 46th National EMS Appreciation Week.

It comes during a time that some say is more challenging than ever for those in healthcare, as those workers cope with crisis and a nationwide shortage of EMS workers and volunteers.

"When you get a 911 call, you're thinking, you're thinking ahead of the game anyway, but now you're thinking, is it a COVID patient? And you have to take all the precaution with the extra PPE you don't want to get yourself infected or take it home to your family or your coworkers," said Angela Rice, an advanced EMT with Geisinger.

Some EMS workers said they do often feel overlooked, and they appreciate a simple word of thanks.

"Just taking a moment to say thank you and remind them that you appreciate them being there. For most EMS providers, something simple like that is just a tremendous boost, just to be recognized," said Dr. David Schoenwetter, Geisinger's Director of the Division of EMS.

Because of coronavirus concerns, many festivals, bazaars, and other fundraisers have been canceled this year that benefit EMS workers and agencies.