Elementary school playground dedicated in memory of teacher

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A playground was dedicated in Lackawanna County in honor of a beloved teacher.
The playground at Old Forge Elementary honors Mr. G, as he was known to kids.
Bobby Giacometti taught 6th graders at Old Forge.
He was just 33 years old when he passed away in 2016 after an 11 year battle with brain cancer.
"This is beautiful. I mean, this is something you should do for somebody that had such a hard battle and made such an impact," said Nicolas Nalaschi, a former student. "He should be remembered for what he did. He always made sure we had a really good time in class and it was different, it didn't feel like school when you were with him in the math room."
Dozens turned out for the playground dedication in Lackawanna County.