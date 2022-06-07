Elementary farewell for graduating seniors

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was there for the sendoff and shares the advice the seniors had for the next generation.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Students inside Riverside Elementary East in Moosic lined up to congratulate the class of 2022. It's been a tradition in the school district for the outgoing senior class to walk the halls of the elementary schools.

Many of the elementary students held signs and gave high fives to the seniors as they paraded through. Others were greeted with hugs from former teachers.

Seniors say it was a mix of emotions as their high school careers come to an end.

"It was very special, and it was so cute. I didn't want it to end, honestly," said senior Jaclyn Manini.

"Heartwarming and so nice seeing them and they're just starting off. They have a long way to go and them looking up to us," said senior Donovan Richardson.

"It's just like a trip down memory lane when I was in those halls looking at the seniors walk past. It's definitely nice to see the kids think about, 'Wow, it's what I'm going to get to do.' It's something to look forward to," said senior Selina Hutchins.

The second stop of the farewell tour was at Riverside Elementary West in Taylor where the seniors were joined by the kindergarten graduates. Some seniors had siblings there to celebrate with, including Selina Hutchins. Her younger brother was graduating kindergarten and her cousin surprised her with a homemade sign.

"I didn't expect the sign. It was special to see my cousins and siblings in there hold up signs of congratulations."

Some of the seniors had a few final words of wisdom to offer to the younger generation of Riverside students.

"You're going to want to leave but not want to leave. It goes by really fast," said senior Isabella Torres.

"Keep going," advised senior Sahadi Isaac. "Just keep going. Push to the end. You're going to make it to the end, so keep pushing."

The seniors will take their final walk down the aisle at commencement on Wednesday evening.