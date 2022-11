The museum opened Friday morning just in time for a visit from Santa Claus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday was the re-opening day for the Electric City Trolley Museum.

Issues with the heating system forced the National Park Service to close the museum's doors last week.

The museum kicked off the holiday season with 'Elf on the Shelf' Friday.

Santa Claus will stop by every weekend leading up to Christmas. And as a special treat, on December 17, the Grinch and Mrs. Claus will be at the Electric City Trolley Museum.