Lackawanna County

Electric City Trolley Museum set to reopen

The museum in Scranton is set to open on Friday, according to Lackawanna County officials.
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City Trolley Museum is reopening in time for the weekend.

Lackawanna County officials said on Wednesday that the Museum off Cliff Street in Scranton will reopen on November 25.

The new heating system has been installed in time for events planned for the holiday season.

The trolley museum and parts of the Steamtown National Historic Site were closed last week when their heating systems failed.

There is no word for National Park Service officials on when parts of Steamtown that closed will reopen.

