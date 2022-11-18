No heat means no business at Electric City Trolley Museum

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke to museum staff about the situation and how they're managing until the problem is solved.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Closed signs hang on the doors of the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton. A problem with the heating system forced most of the buildings on the Steamtown National Historic Site to shut down until it can be fixed.

Wayne Hiller, the trolley museum manager, says this couldn't have happened at a worse time.

"We currently have a crew in here working on our heat, hoping to get the heat up and running by Thanksgiving," Hiller said.

Despite being closed, museum employees are making a few exceptions for their Trim-a-Tree challenge. Life skills students from Lakeland High School came prepared to decorate, no matter the temperature.

"I already gave them a heads up it might be a little chilly, but hey, the kids were gung ho to get out of the class and decorate their tree," Hiller said.

"Being here and having this happen and showing the kids that, hey, when things get tough, we get tougher, and we'll be OK. I think it is a great life lesson," said Krishelle Keen, a life skills teacher at Lakeland High School.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year for the trolley museum, and several events are planned, including the popular Santa on the Trolley ride.

"We're getting a lot of phone calls, actually looking to make reservations, so we're going to operate the trolley if we have heat or not. The trolley is heated," Hiller added.

Crews are working on a temporary heating system until the main one can be repaired.

Hiller says they will keep people updated about when they expect to be open on their website and social media.

Here it is! Our Holiday Celebration is set. We are looking forward to seeing everyone here again for a great day of... Posted by Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, PA on Saturday, November 5, 2022