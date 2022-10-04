Sunday was the final day to attend the convention with tattoo artists visiting from all over the country.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday was the final day of the 11th annual Electric City Tattoo Convention.

The Hilton in Scranton played host to hundreds who came out to see tattoo artists from all over the country; some traveling from places like California, Florida, Texas, and New York City.

Attendees could reach out to one of the 200 attending artists to book a time to get tattooed or just walk in, sit down and get one.

"It's my first time coming here and at first, it was a little overwhelming but then I met new people with similar interests and it's really fun," said Melanie Berdy, Scranton.

People could also enter their tattoos into contests for a prize in Scranton.