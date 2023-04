About 200 tattoo artists from across the country are at the convention.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City Tattoo Convention is open for business.

It kicked off Friday afternoon at the Hilton Hotel on Adams Avenue.

About 200 tattoo artists from across the country are at the convention this year.

All tickets will be sold at the door, and a one-day pass is $20.

The convention runs until Sunday.

