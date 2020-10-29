Diocese of Scranton: Eight more accused of sexual abuse

Only one of the accused is living: Monsignor Joseph Kelly.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton now says eight additional names have been added to its list of individuals who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Those clergy members are Edmund Byrne, Joseph Conboy, Francis Corcoran, Walter Ferret, Joseph Kelly, and Hugh McGroarty.

Officials have not released specific times and incidents of the alleged abuse.

Msgr. Joseph Kelly, who is retired, ran catholic Social Services for years and is well known in the Diocese.