Efforts in Scranton to help Ukraine

Fr. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, speaks with his twin brother in Ukraine daily.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fr. Myron Myronyuk has lived in Scranton for ten years and serves as pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church on North 7th Street in the city.

With the current crisis, Fr. Myronyuk tells us his heart is heavy with thoughts of his family in Ukraine.

"Yes, I have a twin brother and he lives in Kyiv, and he was in the military ten years and they live their life and they know that maybe it will happen next couple days or weeks. We pray may that not happen," said Fr. Myronyuk.

Fr. Myronyuk says he speaks with his brother every day.

"All our friends here in the United States invite him to come here. He says no, I'm staying there. He has a family, three boys, and they live in Kyiv. And they praying to God may peace be continued but if something happened, they ready to help our military," Fr. Myronyuk said.

He's proud of his brother but is scared for him. The congregation prays every day for peace.

"Every day, we have a divine liturgy and before divine liturgy, we pray a rosary and millions of people praying and that's a huge support," added Fr. Myronyuk.

Fr. Myronyuk says he is also sending supplies to Ukraine, clothes for the men being called to serve in the military.

"Our men will be happy to have something, not to be wearing jeans or sweater like that. Other day, I stop in Kingston military store, I bought my brother some uniform because he was ten years, but everything is too small for him. And I bought boots, pants, shorts, and but a lot of them they have nothing," said Fr. Myronyuk.

The pastor says St. Vladimir's is collecting boots, and clothing to send to Ukraine if anyone has something they wish to donate.