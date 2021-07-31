Educational clean-up event held in Scranton

Officials say they cleaned up over 100 pounds of trash.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A community came out to help clean up Leggett's Creek in North Scranton.

The crew of volunteers met up at McLain Park to pick up litter and clean up shrubbery.

The event is part of the Greenway and Stream Restoration project funded with a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The Lackawanna River Conversation Association hopes to create a greenway for walking and biking.

"This program will tie three city recreation areas together, and it'll make habitats improvement along a one-mile stretch of Leggett's Creek. The creek is badly damaged by mining," said Bernie McGurl, Executive Director for the Lackawanna River Conversation Association.