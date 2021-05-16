'Eco-Walk' along the Lackawanna River

Visitors were taken on a two-hour walk and talk - all about the river's ecology, both before and after the anthracite boom in Lackawanna County.

"100 years ago, this area was just totally obliterated with industry and a very dirty industry. Now nature has recovered. We're going to see a different habitat than what was here originally, but it's the habitat we have today. And we're going to learn about it - the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Bernard McGurl with the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.