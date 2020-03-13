Eatery owners anxious about business during COVID-19 pandemic

As more coronavirus cases pop up in our area, people are less likely to go out in public and that will have an economic impact especially on small mom and pop shops.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lunchtime in restaurants in our area and normally tables are filling up. But that's not necessarily the case now that people are worried about the spread of COVID-19.

"We are seeing an effect on dine-ins, take-out, and delivery. Hopefully, it doesn't have a huge impact, but I do believe it is going to have an impact on local business and smaller businesses like this," Brandon O'Malley said.

Local businesses rely on their loyal customers and if people are staying home, that means no sales. some Restaurants can work around not having foot traffic.

"We do offer delivery for people that are worried about coming in and interacting with other people, so we deliver," Marty Coar said.

Restaurant employees take a hit too, and owners are trying to consider those who rely on that paycheck.

"I'm trying not to cut any hours. They do depend on this to pay their bills and keep going," O'Malley said.

If people are afraid of being in public situations, there's one way you can help the business' bottom line and reap the benefits later.

"They could buy gift cards and use them at a later date. It puts the money in the small businessman's pocket and then that small businessman helps the economy out," Coar said.

Locations like Benny's in Peckville aren't just hurting during the day. They're also taking a hit after dark.

"We noticed a big difference in the crowd coming in and out. Especially with the sports being canceled and what not," O'Malley added.