Eastern PA ice cream trail returns

Pennsylvania's official Ice Cream Trail is back for 2021.

The trail was first formed in 2018 to highlight all the delicious creameries in the commonwealth.

It's divided into three branches: west, south-central, and east.

This year, five creameries will represent our area as part of the eastern branch.

Those creameries are:

Creamworks near Waymart

Keatings Ice Cream in Lake Ariel

The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown

The Milkhouse Creamery in Drums

Manning Dairy Farm in Dalton