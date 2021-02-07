Eastern PA ice cream trail returns

We have great news for all you ice cream lovers!
Pennsylvania's official Ice Cream Trail is back for 2021.
The trail was first formed in 2018 to highlight all the delicious creameries in the commonwealth.
It's divided into three branches: west, south-central, and east.
This year, five creameries will represent our area as part of the eastern branch.
Those creameries are:
- Creamworks near Waymart
- Keatings Ice Cream in Lake Ariel
- The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown
- The Milkhouse Creamery in Drums
- Manning Dairy Farm in Dalton
For more information on the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail, you can visit this website.