Easter Mass held in Scranton

Every pew was filled to see the service led by the current Bishop for the Diocese of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The faithful attended Easter services throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

That includes many in Scranton.

People came out to the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue for Easter Mass.

Every pew was filled to see the service led by the current Bishop for the Diocese of Scranton, bringing in families from our backyard and people from out of the area.

"Well, she grew up here, and we come up here every so often to visit. I'm not a big churchgoer, but it's very beautiful in here, and the mass is always beautiful," said AJ and Eedie of York.

The mass at St. Peter's was accompanied by a full orchestra and choir.