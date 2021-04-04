Easter party held in Scranton

Even the bunny stopped by.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A free Easter party was held for children in another part of Scranton.

Area businesses pitched in to host the party at Hilltop Apartments.

The Easter Bunny even made an appearance, riding around the development on a fire truck.

Organizers put together the party so kids in the community could do something fun for the holiday.

"You know, the COVID is difficult. The kids can't do too much, so we came together as a team, and we said let's do something for the community and let's start with Hilltop," said organizer Schronda White.

Of course, the party also included a traditional Easter egg hunt.