Easter food distribution

Folks came to Carbondale to get a meal for the holiday.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — With Easter a little more than a week away, a food distribution was held in Lackawanna County for folks who may be struggling to put a meal on the table.

The food giveaway was Tuesday afternoon at the Catholic Social Services office in Carbondale.

Folks were able to either drive up or walk up to pick up essentials.

Event organizers said they expected to give away 500 meals throughout the day and handed out 350 just in the first hour.