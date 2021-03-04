Easter egg hunt returns in Scranton

The Knights of Columbus hid over one-thousand eggs at St. Ann's Basilica.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Another Easter tradition was revived in Scranton - the Knights of Columbus hid over one-thousand Easter eggs for kids to find at Saint Ann's Basilica in the city's west side.

There were three coveted golden eggs to find. Whoever uncovered those won a special prize.

It was clear the kids had fun.

"People were like running towards everywhere they saw the most yellow eggs! The people were like picking them all up and putting them in the baskets," said Olivia and Max Meola of Scranton.