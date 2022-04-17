Easter egg extravaganza in Lackawanna County

The event took place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An Easter egg extravaganza took place at Nay Aug Park Sunday afternoon.

The event included an egg hunt for children of all ages, a DJ, as well as a visit from the Easter bunny in a firetruck.

"I was like, why not just do an Easter event. They just been stuck in the house for two years. They needed to come outside and have fun," said Latoya Jones, Organizer.

"I'm just going around passing out candy, taking pictures, giving hugs, dancing with all the kids just making them happy today," said Schronda White, Organizer.

The event at Nay Aug Park went on until 5 p.m. Sunday in Lackawanna County.