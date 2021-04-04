Easter brunch held in Carbondale

The Easter Brunch was back in business with lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — COVID-19 restrictions were lifted just in time for an Easter brunch in Lackawanna County.

Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale hosted the buffet-style brunch complete with live music.

The spot along South Main Street had to cancel last year's festivities because of the pandemic.

Families told Newswatch 16 that it's a tradition to come to the brunch for Easter, and they were just happy to spend time with their loved ones.

"We finally got to see my grandmother! Last year we didn't get to see her because of Covid, and this year we got to all get together to celebrate!" said Heidi Slegowski of Lancaster.