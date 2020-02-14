Early results show low support for Biden

Some people say Biden should bow out while other feel he can still win the democratic nomination.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 2020 race for the White House is heating up and it may be Scranton's last best shot to elect a native son as president.

But Joe Biden's campaign is off to a rocky start, prompting some pundits to believe he won't even be in the race by the time Pennsylvania votes in April.

“I've been the only guy in this process so far, person who's been totally vetted.”

That was former Vice President Joe Biden, sitting down with the co-hosts of “The View”.

The presidential hopeful has been hard at work, drumming up support after failing to capture significant numbers in the first two voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa.

Now polls show the former front-runner lagging behind the leaders.

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, some voters are disappointed with his slow start.

“I feel bad, I really do,” said Lisa Tunis. “He really wanted this and I don't know what happened. I thought he was going to be a front-runner and something happened along the way, I don't know.”

Joe Ambrose is a Trump supporter.

He feels it's time for Biden to hang up his hat.

“I don't think he has a chance,” said Ambrose. “I don't think Joe has a chance at all, he had his chance, he had his due, now it's time for him to relax and retire. I don't think he's going to come back.”

Evie McNulty is a superdelegate in the Democratic National Committee.

She says it's way too early for Biden to consider bowing out.

“Not even 10 percent of the people in this nation have voted. Two states, we have 48 more to go, it's not over, it's not even close,” said McNulty.

At the University of Scranton, a political science professor says what happens in South Carolina's primary will be crucial to Biden`s campaign.

That professor, Dr. William Parente says Biden does well with African American voters and should focus on them in South Carolina.

“If he does well in South Carolina, he'll hang in there because a lot of the other states have significant minority populations,” said Parente. “But if he doesn`t do well in South Carolina, I think he may throw it in.”

Next up for the democrats in the Nevada Caucuses on February 22.