A Lackawanna County home was damaged in fire early Thursday morning.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Fire trucks were seen racing to a home on Washington Street in Carbondale early Thursday just before 8:00 a.m.

Crews were seen working on putting the fire out, with limited smoke and flames coming from the property.

According to fire officials, the fire is out with little damage to the home.

It appears to have started in the basement, with papers seen near the furnace.

No word if anyone was injured in the fire in Lackawanna County.