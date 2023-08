Flames broke out at the home along Brook Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers sent crews to the 400 block of Brook Street around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say no one was inside the place at the time.

It's too early to tell what caused the blaze. An inspector has been called in to investigate the fire in Scranton.