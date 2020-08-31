Making masks more comfortable for kids

A Dunmore woman is using her creative talents to make masks more comfortable for kids, and she's also giving back to small businesses in her community.

DUNMORE, Pa. — With three kids under the age of 5, Kristen Jones knows firsthand how difficult it is to get kids to keep their masks on. The Dunmore designer tapped into her creativity to find a comfortable, yet fashionable, solution.

"They don't like wearing masks at all; they rip them off of their ears. So, I just kind of came up with a couple of cute designs for them to wear. And it does help them keep the masks on longer, especially since they're going to have to wear them to school," Jones said.

But word got around the neighborhood and soon enough, Jones had her hands full, making customized designs for her so-called "Ear Savers."

Although so many businesses are struggling, the demand for trendy alternatives to mandated accessories has kept Jones' online designer business booming.

"That's why I'm able to kind of reach out and help other businesses that are struggling right now. Because I really do like supporting local businesses, so it's really important for that they survive during this pandemic and are around for when everything's over for us to still support and shop local to support our neighbors," Jones said.

A portion of the profits Jones makes from the Ear Savers will be donated to small businesses in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Jones is working with NEPA Strong, a group that was formed in the beginning of the pandemic to support small businesses, to get the funds to the right people.