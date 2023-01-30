Eagles fans celebrating the team's return to the Super Bowl

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with Eagles fans about the win and the team hoping to add another Lombardi Trophy to the team's collection in two weeks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gear is on full display at Tim Wagner's Sports Corner in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.

Both teams secured their spots in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

It wasn't hard to spot the Eagle faithful at the University of Scranton. Many of the students are from the Philadelphia area and were pumped when the Eagles beat the 49ers Sunday afternoon.

"I started crying. I was just like, 'Oh, finally, we're going to the Super Bowl again! It's a really great feeling," said sophomore Gianna Travia.

"I was just really excited to get another Super Bowl in. It's been a few years," sophomore Siena Testa said.

These Eagles fans say they aren't surprised that the team made it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were proclaimed underdogs when they won in 2018, and fans say it feels like the critics are putting the team in that same category.

But it's not changing the minds of those fans who bleed green.

"We've been the number one seed in the NFC for so long," sophomore Patrick Healy said. "Everything we did in the playoffs, I expected this. If anything, I expected to be. I'd be disappointed if they weren't."

"I'm hoping, for one, I'd love to go home for the parade," Testa said.

Philly fans say they have their superstitions and traditions and hope that this team can go all the way and win.

"That's what people did with the Phillies, and look where that got us, so hopefully everybody just comes down, waits it out, doesn't mess with any of the juju," Travia said.

"I saw the Phillies lose the World Series this year. I want to win. I need a win. I think it's going to be 30-24," Healy said.

The Eagles will face off against the Chiefs in Arizona on February 12.