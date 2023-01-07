x
Lackawanna County

Eagle Scout ceremony held in Scranton

A special ceremony for Eagle Scouts from all over northeastern Pennsylvania was held at the University of Scranton Saturday.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The event was to recognize the three classes of scouts that achieved Eagle rank during the pandemic.

It takes many requirements to become an Eagle Scout, including a large-scale service project to demonstrate leadership skills.

Also at the ceremony, John Kalafut was honored with the Eminent Eagle Award.

The award goes to an Eagle Scout with at least 25 years of experience who is a good role model.

"The more senior scouts, as I call them, myself included, draw a lot of inspiration from what we see the new generations of Eagle Scouts today achieving in their service projects, and we hope that the younger scouts get a chance to look at us and say hey I want to be there and even better when it's my turn to be in your shoes," said Frank Klassner, Chair of Eagle Scout and Alumni Association for the NEPA Council.

Around 200 people attended the Eagle Scout ceremony in Scranton.

