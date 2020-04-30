During quarantine, you can help from home

Volunteer online, give blood, collect items to donate.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Are you looking for ways to help from home as a family during quarantine?

Alicia Marshall of Dunmore says there’s plenty you can do. Marshal is a mom, teacher, and blogger. She believes there are lots of ways for people young and old to help from home.

“I think it really empowers them and really makes them feel like they’re part of the community, they’re helping, they’re part of the solution.”

Marshall published an online article about just that: how to volunteer your time and talents for those big and small.

One idea is to donate blood. Marshall said the Red Cross needs it and you can make private appointments to give.

Another idea is to donate to a local charity. Organizations may not be accepting things now – clothing, books, toys, furniture -- but they will when this crisis is over and now is the perfect time to prepare.

“I’m always wanting to do those things at other times in my life. I’ll start to make a bag for like the Keystone Rescue Mission and then I’ll get a few things in my bag and then I’ll be distracted by my kids or something I wanted to do and then it will do to the wayside. Now we have the time.”

Plenty of people have started to make fabric face masks. Marshall says that is a great family project and you can donate those masks when they’re done.

“There’s a group on Facebook called Masks Now and they are making masks, even if you’re not a sewer you can connect sewers with hospitals that need masks. You could be a driver, there’s a variety of different tasks to do and it’s a national organization but there’s a chapter here in Pennsylvania.”

“Some other ideas: make cards for those in nursing homes, volunteer as an online tutor for students who need some extra help, or plant a tree or garden.

Marshall says finding ways to give back and volunteer is the best way to make kids and parents together feel more helpful and hopeful.”

“I think it kind of gives them hope for the future, we have a plan in place, we’re looking toward the future. Honestly, that’s a great feeling.”