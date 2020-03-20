During pandemic, connecting virtually from home

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Like all libraries in Pennsylvania right now, the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit is closed.
But that doesn't mean story time has come to an end. The library staff is keeping in touch with Facebook videos, reading stories and chatting about new books.
And that's just the tip of the online iceberg.
Devine School of Dance in Waverly, Lackawanna County, is offering classes online, teaching dancers from home.
There are live Facebook music classes, too, and art instruction as well.
With gyms closed, some owners and fitness instructors are offering virtual workouts.
Museums throughout our state, country, and world are offering free virtual tours.
Same with national parks.
Zoos are offering free home safari sessions on using Facebook live.
It's not the connection many are used to, not in person, but as coronavirus spreads and restrictions increase, this is how many say they are making connections.