During pandemic, connecting virtually from home

From local libraries to national parks, how people are taking classes and making connections amidst coronavirus concerns

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Like all libraries in Pennsylvania right now, the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit is closed.

But that doesn't mean story time has come to an end. The library staff is keeping in touch with Facebook videos, reading stories and chatting about new books.

And that's just the tip of the online iceberg.

Devine School of Dance in Waverly, Lackawanna County, is offering classes online, teaching dancers from home.

Devine School of Dance LLC We will continue with our virtual dance classes next week. Same time... s as we did this week! MOMMY AND ME BABY BALLET ... join the fun with class on Monday at 10am to dance with the 3,4, and 5 year olds!

There are live Facebook music classes, too, and art instruction as well.

With gyms closed, some owners and fitness instructors are offering virtual workouts.

Museums throughout our state, country, and world are offering free virtual tours.

Same with national parks.

Zoos are offering free home safari sessions on using Facebook live.