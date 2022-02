Borough workers used heavy equipment on Wednesday morning to break up and remove piles of ice and snow.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Traffic was shut down Wednesday morning in a typically busy part of Dunmore so crews could clear away ice and snow that's been building up from the recent winter storms.

The intersection of Drinker and Blakely Streets in the borough, known as Dunmore Corners, closed at 9 a.m.

DPW crews used heavy equipment to break up the piles of ice in parking spots along Drinker Street.

The intersection reopened around 11 a.m.