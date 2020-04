The statues are on Dunmore Corners, a place normally very busy with traffic.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Governor Wolf's mandatory mask order takes effect and when he says everyone must wear a mask, he must mean it.

Both the Nittany Lion and Dunmore Buck statues are all masked up in time for the order to take effect.

The statues are outside the FNCB location on Dunmore Corners, the intersection of Blakely and Drinker streets in the borough.