Lackawanna County

Dunmore shooting ruled a homicide

The shooting happened Friday night along William Street.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A shooting that happened Friday night in Dunmore is now ruled a homicide.

The Lackawanna County coroner's office made that determination after an autopsy on the 22-year-old victim, Tyler Sitar.

He was found on William Street with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police say Luigi LoRusso, 23, of Berks County, told them he was moving his rifle when the gun went off and shot Sitar.

LoRusso is facing assault charges, but police say the shooting is still under investigation in Lackawanna County.