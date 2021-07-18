Dunmore shooting ruled a homicide

The shooting happened Friday night along William Street.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A shooting that happened Friday night in Dunmore is now ruled a homicide.

The Lackawanna County coroner's office made that determination after an autopsy on the 22-year-old victim, Tyler Sitar.

He was found on William Street with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police say Luigi LoRusso, 23, of Berks County, told them he was moving his rifle when the gun went off and shot Sitar.